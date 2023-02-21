Meghalaya: Amit Shah Cancels Visit Ahead Of Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday canceled his campaign in Meghalaya as the chopper he was traveling in could not land at Umroi Airport in Shillong due to poor visibility and inclement weather.

Amit Shah, who was scheduled to address two election rallies in Shillong, was on his way to the Meghalaya capital from Dimapur after attending another election rally in Nagaland.

The Union home minister spoke to the gathering at Gorkha Pathshala Field in the city under West Shillong constituency over phone explaining his inability to come and the need to ensure a corruption-free government in Meghalaya.

He was to attend the public meeting at 4 pm at Gorkha Field. The announcement came at 5.45 pm. People also waited for him at another venue at Golf Links under Pynthorumkhrah in Meghalaya. He was to address the rally there at 6 pm.

It may be noted that on several reports emerged yesterday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been denied permission by the Meghalaya government to hold an election rally in the state.