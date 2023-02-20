Meghalaya Polls: Amit Shah to Address 2 Rallies in Shillong Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Tuesday and will address two election rallies in capital Shillong.
As per reports, Amit Shah will visit Nagaland today where he will address an election rally.
Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie told ANI that the Union Home Minister will address the first election campaign rally at West Shillong and the second at Pynthorumkhrah.
Ernest Mawrie further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Meghalaya on February 24.
"We are now waiting for permission for the Tura rally, but the Prime Minister will take part in a roadshow in Shillong on February 24. The roadshow will be started from Central Library through the Police Bazar and lakhs of people will take part in the roadshow," he said.
"The Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to freedom fighter U Tirot Sing. The people of Meghalaya love Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ernest Mawrie added.
The Meghalaya government has denied permission to hold an election rally of PM Modi at PA Sangma Stadium in South Tura. The decision irked the BJP which said that nothing can stop the prime minister.
The BJP said that NPP and other parties sensed a "Modi wave in Meghalaya" and therefore stopping Modi's rally in the state is a deliberated attempt.
The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.