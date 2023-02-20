Meghalaya Polls: Amit Shah to Address 2 Rallies in Shillong Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Tuesday and will address two election rallies in capital Shillong.

As per reports, Amit Shah will visit Nagaland today where he will address an election rally.

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie told ANI that the Union Home Minister will address the first election campaign rally at West Shillong and the second at Pynthorumkhrah.

Ernest Mawrie further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Meghalaya on February 24.

"We are now waiting for permission for the Tura rally, but the Prime Minister will take part in a roadshow in Shillong on February 24. The roadshow will be started from Central Library through the Police Bazar and lakhs of people will take part in the roadshow," he said.