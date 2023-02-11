Meghalaya Assembly Polls: 'One Job For Every Household' Cong in its Manifesto

The Congress party has promised one job for every household among others in its manifesto released on Saturday for Meghalaya Assembly election scheduled for February 27.

The manifesto was released by former union minister and senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Jairam Ramesh.

The party promised a “Five Star Meghalaya” through ‘Five Commitments’ if voted to power.

While releasing the manifesto, the leader said that cultural and independent identity of the state was under threat in BJP’s rule.

The party’s manifesto included the following for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly election:

YOUR HEALTH IS OUR WEALTH – FREE HEALTH CARE FOR ALL CITIZENS:

We are committed to providing free health care for all our citizens under our soon to be unveiled Free Health Care Scheme.

A GIRL CHILD IS A GIFT FROM GOD – FREE EDUCATION FOR EVERY GIRL CHILD:

We are committed to providing free education to every girl child in Meghalaya from Kindergarten to XII standard. This initiative of ours will go a long way in empowering every girl-child to fulfil their dreams, ambitions and aspirations.

MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICE (MSP) FOR OUR FARMERS:

Our farmers are our pride. We will announce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Ginger, Turmeric, Broomstick, Black Pepper and other agricultural products.

FREE ROOF FOR EVERY BPL HOUSEHOLD:

We will provide every BPL household with quality roofing materials in a phased implementation.

500 CRORES CORPUS FUND FOR BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS

OUR CHILDREN OUR FUTURE

DEDICATED STATE UNIVERSITY FOR MARKET-READY COURSES:

We will establish of a dedicated State University with special focus on job-oriented and market-ready courses such as IOT (Internet of Things), Block Chain Technology, IT and ITES.

SPECIAL URBAN POLICE FORCE:

We are committed to establishing a Special Urban Police Force which will be modern, people-friendly and equipped to handle city-based crime scenarios using the latest technology and equipment.

FREE POWER FOR BPL FAMILIES

We will provide 200 units of free power to each household with consumption expenditure below the poverty line (BPL).

FREE LPG CYLINDER FOR BPL FAMILIES

We will provide free LPG cylinder quarterly to each household with consumption expenditure below the poverty line (BPL).