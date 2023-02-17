Mukul and Conrad “Stumbling Block” of M’laya: HM Amit Shah

Urging the people of Meghalaya to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that both Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma have become biggest stumbling block in the development and growth of Meghalaya.
The Union Minister addressing two massive public rallies at Rangsakona and Dalu in Meghalaya today said, “These two families have done massive corruption and done great injustice to the people of the state. Time has come to get rid of these two families from Meghalaya and to make the Bharatiya Janata Party government under the leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
Taking a dig at Mukul Sangma, Shah said that he is in fray this time after changing his name. “Earlier he was in the Congress party and now he is in TMC. Just look at West Bengal, the condition there is even worse than Meghalaya. In West Bengal Tolabazi, cut money, corruption, lawlessness and crime is at its peak. If people of Meghalaya choose Mukul Sangma he will establish the rule of Tolabazi, cut money, corruption, lawlessness and crime in Meghalaya also,” added the Union Minister.
Speaking about employment opportunities in the state, Shah alleged that both Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma gave jobs only to their family members, relatives and acquaintances. “The members of tribal communities, youth, tea garden workers and other deserving candidates were ignored and not given jobs. Once the Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in the state, we will offer jobs in most transparent manner and help poor and deserving candidates get jobs,” assured Shah during his speech in the rallies.
Amit Shah also stated that all those who siphoned off money meant for the poor people of Meghalaya, they all need to be probed thoroughly.
“Once the Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in the state a committee led by Supreme Court judge will probe all the corruption cases and all culprits will be put behind the bar by following all norms laid down by our Constitution,” said the Union Home Minister.
Speaking about infiltration, Shah said the state of Meghalaya is facing the problem of infiltration, but the Bharatiya Janata Party government will not allow a single person to intrude into Meghalaya.
“By removing more than 60 per cent area from AFSPA we have laid the foundation of a peaceful, progressive, developed and prosperous Northeast,” apprised Shah.
Highlighting about the medical facilities in the state, Shah said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave two medical colleges to Meghalaya -- one in Shillong and another in Tura. But due to the incompetent and ineffective state government these two have not been established so far, Shah blamed.
The union minister assured to establish four medical colleges in Meghalaya including the two which has already been sanctioned by the Narendra Modi Government.
Blaming the then Congress government over insurgency, Shah said, “The entire Northeast was suffering due to insurgency. All around the Northeast there used to be bandhs, strikes, blockade, firing, violence and lawlessness. But today under the Narendra Modi Government there is peace and development in the region. So far more than 8000 youths affiliated to various insurgency groups have surrendered and joined the national mainstream. Still some youths are associated with some insurgency groups. I want to make a humble appeal to them to join the development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make Meghalaya most developed and prosperous state of the country.”