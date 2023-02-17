Mukul and Conrad “Stumbling Block” of M’laya: HM Amit Shah

Urging the people of Meghalaya to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that both Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma have become biggest stumbling block in the development and growth of Meghalaya.

The Union Minister addressing two massive public rallies at Rangsakona and Dalu in Meghalaya today said, “These two families have done massive corruption and done great injustice to the people of the state. Time has come to get rid of these two families from Meghalaya and to make the Bharatiya Janata Party government under the leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Taking a dig at Mukul Sangma, Shah said that he is in fray this time after changing his name. “Earlier he was in the Congress party and now he is in TMC. Just look at West Bengal, the condition there is even worse than Meghalaya. In West Bengal Tolabazi, cut money, corruption, lawlessness and crime is at its peak. If people of Meghalaya choose Mukul Sangma he will establish the rule of Tolabazi, cut money, corruption, lawlessness and crime in Meghalaya also,” added the Union Minister.

Speaking about employment opportunities in the state, Shah alleged that both Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma gave jobs only to their family members, relatives and acquaintances. “The members of tribal communities, youth, tea garden workers and other deserving candidates were ignored and not given jobs. Once the Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in the state, we will offer jobs in most transparent manner and help poor and deserving candidates get jobs,” assured Shah during his speech in the rallies.