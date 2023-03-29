Meghalaya to Begin Border Talks with Assam Soon: CM Sangma

Meghalaya will soon begin to hold official talks with Assam on the remaining six areas of border disputes this year. This was informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media, CM Sangma said, “We will try to initiate talks as soon as possible. Communication has already started but officially, we will try to work out in April or May.”

It may be mentioned that in March 2022, both states signed a historic agreement in Delhi to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary dispute in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier in the day, the Central government had informed the Lok Sabha that several states including Assam and Union Territories (UTs) are facing disputes pertaining to boundaries arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counterclaims.

While responding to a query of Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament TR Paarivendhar, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha sharing the information through a written reply saying, “There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Haryana-Himachal Pradesh,UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram.”