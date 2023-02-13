Nepotism Will End in Meghalaya Only After BJP Comes to Power: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal slammed opposition parties and claimed that nepotism can be ended in Meghalaya only if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

Sonowal was addressing an election rally at Byrnihat in poll-bound Meghalaya on Monday. He was addressing the rally in support of the party candidate Riya Sangma who is contesting from the 10, Jirang constituency in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing the rally, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Northeast India came out its dark past to reclaim its glory due to the persistent effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the days of violence and economic indifference when the region was misruled by Congress, the region has now emerged as the new engine of growth of India.”

He further said that PM Modi has given due attention and importance to the development of Meghalaya.

“The central government provided huge aid and support to the NPP-led government which failed to realize them on ground. Due to the twin issues of corruption and nepotism, the NPP failed the people of the state. To bring an end to these twin problems, BJP is the only viable option as it can provide a sustainable solution to eliminate these maladies from the politics of the state,” he said.