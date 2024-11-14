Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival With Exciting Lineup Starts Tomorrow

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is set to begin on Friday, November 15, at the RBDSA Sports Complex, Bhoirymbong, with an impressive lineup of international music stars, regional talent, and cultural showcases. The festival promises an unparalleled experience as it celebrates the ‘Year of Legends’.

Several renowned international artists, including R&B superstar Akon, who is headlining Day 1 as part of his Superfan Tour, have already arrived in the Northeast. The iconic group Boney M, on their Farewell Tour, will also perform, offering attendees a rare opportunity to witness them live. Other notable performers on the opening day include singing sensation Jasleen Royal, international artist Lucas, and local favourites such as The Great Society, Queen Sensation, and Rito Riba.

The event will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, with Union Minister of DoNER, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh as guests.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has evolved into a significant cultural attraction, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country and beyond to celebrate the stunning cherry blossoms with music, art, food, and various cultural activities.

Day 2 of the festival will feature performances by Clean Bandit and celebrated Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, followed by an energetic set by DJ R3HAB. Regional talent will also take centre stage with performances by Khasi Bloodz, SK Korn, and artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), underscoring the festival's dedication to promoting local music.

This year's highlight

A new highlight of this year’s festival is the introduction of a Japanese Arena, inspired by the visit of the Japanese Ambassador to Meghalaya, who noted the similarities between the cherry blossoms in both regions. This area will provide attendees with an immersive experience of Japanese culture, including art, anime, and live entertainment. Anime screenings will offer fans the chance to enjoy popular Japanese animation on the big screen.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and natural beauty, making it a must-visit event in Meghalaya.

