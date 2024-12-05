Thousands of Freight Trucks Stuck as Meghalaya’s NH 6 Repair Work Begins

The essential repair work on National Highway 6, which links Badarpur to Shillong and is a vital route for several northeastern states, has begun with swift, urgent execution. The repair work is focused on a severely damaged stretch of the highway, from Khliehriat in the East Jaintia Hills district to Ratacherra near the Cachar district border.

In response to the dire condition of the road, the East Jaintia Hills administration has imposed restrictions on all types of vehicles from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM starting Tuesday. This has led to a massive gridlock, with thousands of vehicles stuck along the route.

The ongoing repairs are expected to create severe traffic congestion on this vital artery. Local authorities have urged truck drivers and other travellers to take alternative routes to avoid being caught in the gridlock.

A notice from the East Jaintia Hills district administration, along with notifications from Meghalaya Police, East Khasi Hills Police, West Jaintia Hills Police, and Ri-Bhoi Police, has been issued through social media platforms, advising vehicles heading towards Silchar from Jorabat to use alternative roads.

The message also warned that travel times on National Highway 6 may be delayed by 12 to 14 hours until the repair work is completed. Truck drivers and commuters have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly and take detours to avoid lengthy delays.