Mizoram Quarry Collapse: 1 Dead, 2 Missing as Minister Visits Site

The site of a stone quarry collapse in Mizoram’s Sihphir Neihbawih last week, which resulted in the death of one worker, injuries to another and left two labourers missing under the debris, was visited by the state’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Minister Lalnilawma on Monday.

Advertisment

During the visit, the minister expressed deep concern over the incident and offered his condolences to the bereaved family and residents of Sihphir village. He also reviewed the ongoing rescue operation to locate the two missing workers—one belonging to the Chakma community and the other from Jharkhand—and appreciated the sustained efforts of all those involved in the operation.

Lalnilawma commended the local villagers, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), and personnel from the Quick Response Team (QRT) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for their continued commitment in difficult conditions. He noted that rescue teams were mobilised without delay after the collapse was reported.

Officials said teams from the Additional District Disaster Management Authority (ADDMA), the DM&R department, QRT and NDRF were immediately deployed at the site. The operation has been supported throughout by the Central YMA and local volunteers, while officials from the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner’s office, DM&R department, and the Geology and Mining Department are closely monitoring the situation.

The quarry collapse trapped four workers. Muana, a resident of Manipur, lost his life in the incident, while another worker sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The search continues for the remaining two workers still buried under the rubble.

As an immediate relief measure, Lalnilawma handed over financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to Sihphir village leaders to help meet essential expenses related to the rescue efforts. Earlier, state Home Minister K Sapdanga and Forest Minister Lalthansanga had also visited the site and provided financial support to the village leadership.

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifels Apprehends Two, Recovers Areca Nuts Worth Over 30 lakhs

Also Read: Mizoram Officially Declared India’s First Fully Literate State

