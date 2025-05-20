Mizoram Officially Declared India’s First Fully Literate State

Mizoram has officially been declared the first fully literate state in India. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Lalduhoma during a special function held at Mizoram University, Aizawl, on Tuesday.

The declaration was made in the presence of Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India. Also present were Dr. Vanlalthlana, Minister of School Education, Higher and Technical Education, Mizoram; Khilli Ram Meena, Chief Secretary to the Government of Mizoram; David Lalthantluanga, Special Secretary, School Education Department; along with other state officials, dignitaries, faculty members, and students.

Mizoram, which attained statehood in 1987, recorded a literacy rate of 91.33% in the 2011 Census, the third highest in the country at the time. Building on this strong foundation, the state implemented the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme) to identify and educate the remaining non-literate individuals.

A door-to-door survey conducted by Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) in August–September 2023 identified 3,026 non-literate persons across the state. Of these, 1,692 enrolled in teaching-learning activities. According to the Ministry of Education, a literacy rate exceeding 95% qualifies as full literacy. Mizoram’s current literacy rate, as per the Proficiency in Foundational Literacy Survey (PFLS) 2023–24, stands at 98.20%, thereby meeting the official criterion.

The achievement was made possible through the efforts of 292 volunteer teachers—comprising students, educators, resource persons, and CRCCs—who played a critical role in the programme. Their contributions, guided by a deep sense of Kartavya Bodh (duty consciousness) and rooted in Mizo cultural values, were central to this accomplishment.

The ULLAS scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is being implemented across India from 2022 to 2027. Targeting adults aged 15 years and above who missed formal schooling, the programme encompasses five components: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Basic Education, Critical Life Skills, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education. Over 2.37 crore learners and 40.84 lakh volunteer teachers have registered on the ULLAS mobile application, and more than 1.77 crore learners have appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) nationwide.

In his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma thanked the people of Mizoram and all those involved in the initiative.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we also renew our commitment to sustaining literacy through continuous education, digital access, and vocational skill training," he said.

He further urged the state to strive towards digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship skills for all citizens.

Mizoram follows Ladakh, which became the first Union Territory to be declared fully literate in June 2024.