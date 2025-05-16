Assam Rifles, Customs Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17.54 Cr in Mizoram

In a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, security forces seized a significant consignment of heroin in Mizoram’s Champhai district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Custom Preventive Force conducted a coordinated operation in the Kelkang area, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of the banned substance.

According to sources from the Assam Rifles, the operation led to the seizure of 219 soap cases packed with heroin. Upon inspection, the total weight of the seized contraband was found to be approximately 2.5 kilograms.

The estimated market value of the confiscated heroin stands at a staggering Rs 17.54 crore.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the narcotics were smuggled from Myanmar by an international drug trafficking syndicate, with plans to channel the consignment through Mizoram into other Indian states.

Despite the substantial drug bust, no arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.