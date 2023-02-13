Mizoram CM Presents State’s Annual Budget for 2023-24

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs 14,209.95 crores in the state assembly on Monday.

He also presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 fiscal, in respect of Voted Expenditure amounting to Rs 3,141.36 crores.

Zoramthanga said, "As we waded through the most turbulent two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, our Mizo moral ethics and cohesion has been our backbone in combating the pandemic. The immediate future still lurks with uncertainties for which we will need to embrace positive changes with an open mind."

He said that India on December 1, 2022, formally assumed the Presidency of the G20 grouping for the period of one year, Mizoram is chosen as one of the States to host a G20 meeting in March 2023 for which the State Government has initiated preparation in full swing.

The event will be an excellent platform to showcase our cultural and traditional heritage. For the promotion of sustainable and inclusive growth, an amount of Rs 350.00 crores was exclusively allocated for Family Oriented SEDP in 2022-23. An arrangement has been made to distribute Rs 50,000 each to 60,000 families under this scheme.

"Further, I commit to allocate an amount of Rs 300 crores under Family Oriented SEDP for the year 2023-24. The Centre has allocated a sum of Rs 497.50 crores under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in 2022-23 which is segregated into four parts. In 2020-21, the total allocation was Rs 200.00 crores while in 2021-22, an amount of Rs 300.00 crores was allocated under the Scheme. As we know SASCI is extended by the Centre in the form of 50-year interest-free loan for capital investment to cushion the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund is earmarked for development projects across the State," CM Zoramthanga said.