Mizoram CM Presents State’s Annual Budget for 2023-24

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs 14,209.95 crores in the state assembly on Monday.
He also presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 fiscal, in respect of Voted Expenditure amounting to Rs 3,141.36 crores.
Zoramthanga said, "As we waded through the most turbulent two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, our Mizo moral ethics and cohesion has been our backbone in combating the pandemic. The immediate future still lurks with uncertainties for which we will need to embrace positive changes with an open mind."
He said that India on December 1, 2022, formally assumed the Presidency of the G20 grouping for the period of one year, Mizoram is chosen as one of the States to host a G20 meeting in March 2023 for which the State Government has initiated preparation in full swing.
The event will be an excellent platform to showcase our cultural and traditional heritage. For the promotion of sustainable and inclusive growth, an amount of Rs 350.00 crores was exclusively allocated for Family Oriented SEDP in 2022-23. An arrangement has been made to distribute Rs 50,000 each to 60,000 families under this scheme.
"Further, I commit to allocate an amount of Rs 300 crores under Family Oriented SEDP for the year 2023-24. The Centre has allocated a sum of Rs 497.50 crores under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in 2022-23 which is segregated into four parts. In 2020-21, the total allocation was Rs 200.00 crores while in 2021-22, an amount of Rs 300.00 crores was allocated under the Scheme. As we know SASCI is extended by the Centre in the form of 50-year interest-free loan for capital investment to cushion the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund is earmarked for development projects across the State," CM Zoramthanga said.
"We will also continue to focus on Sewage and Solid Waste Management for which an amount of Rs 50.45 crores is kept aside in this budget. We have estimated Rs 2670.42 crores from various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. These schemes include Central Assistance of Rs 2412.40 crores, Police Modernization Schemes with Rs 8.69 crores, RKVY amounting to Rs 10.00 crores, BADP for Rs 14.00 crores, Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Program (AIBP) for Rs 65.00 crores, NSAP for Rs 10.85 crores and other schemes like election reimbursements, Sainik reimbursements, and National Service Schemes for Rs 53.02 crores. And the amount estimated to be availed under EAP is Rs 96.44 crores," the Mizoram Chief Minister said.
He further said that the Gross total expenditure that comprises Revenue and Capital Expenditure is Rs 14,341.95 crores. The net estimated expenditure for 2023-24 corresponds to the total estimated receipts comes to RS 14,209.95 crores that arrives after the deduction of expected realizations of Rs 132 crores from the sale proceeds of foodstuff etc.
"I also propose to set aside a sum of Rs 5.00 crores for the Rehabilitation of MNF Returnees. An amount of Rs 60.00 crores will be set aside for MLA Local Area Development Fund which is the same as the current year's allotment. As required by the Central Government, a separate State matching share of Rs 38.27 crores has been earmarked for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the year 2023-24," the Chief Minister said.
In addition to this, a "Top-up" SMS of Rs 52.98 crores is set aside in order to pay off the increase in salaries for SSA employees as decided by the recent meeting of the Council of Ministers. With this, the total allocation for employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will add up to Rs 91.25 crores. There are certain Staff who were continually engaged in ICDS under Women & Child Development even after the termination of GoI Schemes. A "Top-up" SMS of Rs 8.03 crores out of the State fund has been allotted for such employees in order to continue the connected works. A separate SMS for PMGSY for Rs 33.33 crores has been set aside as required by the Govt. of India, he further added.
(with inputs from ANI)