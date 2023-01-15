Mizoram: Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized, 2 Held

Large quantities of heroin were seized during an anti-narcotics operation carried out by police in Mizoram on Sunday.
Officials informed that based on a tip-off, the police set up a check-gate. During routine checking, a vehicle passing through was stopped and the drugs were found concealed in it.
According to reports, the operation against drug trafficking was carried out by Vaivakawn Police. During the operation, heroin weighing 501 grams were found concealed inside the Bolero vehicle.
Officials said that the heroin had been packed in as many as 40 soap cases and were being smuggled. They estimated the entire seizure to be worth around Rs 2.5 crores in international markets.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle along with one co-pilot was arrested. They have been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, informed police.
It may be noted that Guwahati city police seized a huge quantity of illicit heroin from a lodge located at Dispur yesterday.
Acting of specific information, a team of police led by JCP Pathra Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted a raid at Barak lodge and recovered the heroin stuffed in 22 packets.
According to police, the estimated cost of the seized heroin is worth around Rs 2.4 crores. One person, identified as Mohammad Noor, was arrested for possession of the heroin consignment.
It came to the fore that the heroin was being smuggled from Manipur in a bid to sell it across different parts of the state. Police said that the arrested individual is being questions and an investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier January 13, a massive consignment of illicit heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized by police in Mizoram.
The heroin was recovered from a truck that was intercepted for routine check. It was packed inside 89 soap boxes, police informed, adding that the weight of the consignment was a whopping 1,151 kilograms.
The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 5.8 crore.