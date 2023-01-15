Mizoram: Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized, 2 Held

Large quantities of heroin were seized during an anti-narcotics operation carried out by police in Mizoram on Sunday.

Officials informed that based on a tip-off, the police set up a check-gate. During routine checking, a vehicle passing through was stopped and the drugs were found concealed in it.

According to reports, the operation against drug trafficking was carried out by Vaivakawn Police. During the operation, heroin weighing 501 grams were found concealed inside the Bolero vehicle.

Officials said that the heroin had been packed in as many as 40 soap cases and were being smuggled. They estimated the entire seizure to be worth around Rs 2.5 crores in international markets.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle along with one co-pilot was arrested. They have been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, informed police.