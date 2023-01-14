One Held With Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore at Guwahati Lodge

Guwahati city police on Saturday seized a huge quantity of illicit heroin from a lodge located at Dispur.

Acting of specific information, a team of police led by JCP Pathra Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted a raid at Barak lodge and recovered the heroin stuffed in 22 packets.

According to police, the estimated cost of the seized heroin is worth around Rs 2.4 crores.

One person, identified as Mohammad Noor, was arrested for possession of the heroin consignment.

It is learned that the heroin was being smuggled from Manipur in a bid to sell it across different parts of the state.

Police said that the arrested individual is being questions and an investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier yesterday, a massive consignment of illicit heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized by police in Mizoram.

The heroin was recovered from a truck that was intercepted for routine check.

The heroin was packed inside 89 soap boxes, police informed, adding that the weight of the consignment is a whopping 1,151 kilograms.

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 5.8 crore.