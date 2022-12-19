Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth 60 Cr Seized, 3 Arrested

In a massive drug bust, narcotics worth around Rs 60 crores were seized by police on Monday in Mizoram.
According to reports, officials intercepted a vehicle and seized methamphetamine tablets from it. The entire seizure was weighed at around 20 kilograms, informed police.
Police said that a checking point had been set up based on specific information of a possible drug smuggling bid going down in the region.
During the checking, a vehicle travelling from Jokhuathar to Aizawl in Mizoram was intercepted and the drugs were recovered from it.
Moreover, following the major narcotic bust, police arrested three people including the driver of the vehicle in connection with the matter. They have been charged with smuggling of the drugs, added police.
Those arrested were identified as Sanghalai Thanga, Lalthala Muna and Bhanla Longura.
It may be noted that yesterday, Guwahati Police on Sunday seized a massive consignment of cannabis being smuggled from the Hatigaon area.
According to reports, police seized around 40 kilograms of cannabis during an operation today at Hatigaon.
Officials informed that a vehicle, bearing registration numbers AS 01 R 0044 was intercepted and upon searching the vehicle, the cannabis was found.
The operation was carried out at Bihari Basti in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati, added police.
Moreover, two people were arrested in connection with the major drug bust. Officials identified the two as Maidi Daimary and Gopal Basumatary.
Elsewhere, in one of the largest drug seizures in terms of amount, Cachar Police in Assam on Sunday foiled a major smuggling bid to seize contraband items worth around Rs 175 crores, officials informed.
According to police, the seizure included Yaba tablets. An operation was conducted during which a car was intercepted and searched when the narcotic tablets were recovered.
Officials said that they had specific information of a smuggling bid going down today, based on which a checkpoint was set up when the car was intercepted.
In addition to the major seizure, police also arrested three people in connection with the bust. The trio arrested by the police is all residents of Meghalaya, added police.
Meanwhile, the seized consignment was estimated to be worth around Rs 175 crores in the international markets, officials further mentioned.
Further investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police in what is being termed as one of the biggest seizures of the year.