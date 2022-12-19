Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth 60 Cr Seized, 3 Arrested

In a massive drug bust, narcotics worth around Rs 60 crores were seized by police on Monday in Mizoram.

According to reports, officials intercepted a vehicle and seized methamphetamine tablets from it. The entire seizure was weighed at around 20 kilograms, informed police.

Police said that a checking point had been set up based on specific information of a possible drug smuggling bid going down in the region.

During the checking, a vehicle travelling from Jokhuathar to Aizawl in Mizoram was intercepted and the drugs were recovered from it.

Moreover, following the major narcotic bust, police arrested three people including the driver of the vehicle in connection with the matter. They have been charged with smuggling of the drugs, added police.

Those arrested were identified as Sanghalai Thanga, Lalthala Muna and Bhanla Longura.

It may be noted that yesterday, Guwahati Police on Sunday seized a massive consignment of cannabis being smuggled from the Hatigaon area.

According to reports, police seized around 40 kilograms of cannabis during an operation today at Hatigaon.

Officials informed that a vehicle, bearing registration numbers AS 01 R 0044 was intercepted and upon searching the vehicle, the cannabis was found.