Nagaland Plans To Ban Septic Tank Waste Disposal Into Rivers In Kohima

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Committee on Environment and Climate Change on Tuesday reportedly approved a ban on discharging septic tank waste into rivers and nullahs within the Kohima Municipal Council limits. The committee also instructed residential colonies to provide proper access routes for cesspool and sanitation vehicles to ensure efficient waste collection.

The decisions were made during a consultative meeting in Kohima, which included municipal officials, civil society representatives, and colony leaders.

Speaking to reporters, MLA and committee chairman Achumbemo Kikon said the measures are essential to prevent unchecked river pollution and improve waste management in Kohima’s congested neighbourhoods.

“From now on, no household or resident will be permitted to discharge septic tank waste into rivers,” said MLA and committee chairman Achumbemo Kikon. “At the same time, colonies must provide proper access and turning space for cesspool vehicles to ensure effective waste collection.”

The committee also decided to reactivate the faecal sludge treatment plant at Meriema village and the recycling and segregation centre at Lerie Colony, facilities that were built with significant government investment but have remained non-functional.

Highlighting concerns over downstream pollution, Kikon pointed out that plastic and bottle waste from Kohima flows into the Doyang River in Wokha district, affecting Doyang town and nearby areas. “Unless Kohima keeps itself clean, we end up exporting our waste to other towns and rivers,” he warned.

He urged residents to strictly segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. “Kohima must set an example. Waste should be turned into wealth,” Kikon added, stressing that public awareness and citizen participation are crucial for the initiative’s success.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), leaders of the city’s 19 wards and colonies, and various government officers.

