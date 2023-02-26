Nagaland Seals Interstate Borders Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, Nagaland's interstate borders have been sealed to prevent undesirable elements and materials from being transported into Assembly Constituency from outside.

"In compliance with PHQ Signal No.PHQ/ELECTIONCELL/GAE/61/2022-23/387 as per Election Commission of India SOP for the last 72 hours all interstate borders will have to be sealed to prevent undesirable elements and materials from being transported into Assembly Constituency from outside and to apprehend them if they attempt to do so," read an offical press release from Deputy Comissioner of Police, Nagaland.

Wockha, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Noklak, Meluri, Chizami, Zunheboto and Phek have been declared as sensitive areas due to poll-bound violence.

Poll-related incidents were reported in Nagaland over the days with assembly polls slated for the 27th of this month.

As per an offical release from the Dy Comissioner of Police, Nagaland, all check posts were directed to be sealed from the evening of February 25 till the evening of February 27.

"In this connection, DCP Dimapur/ Chumoukedima/ Niuland are directed to ensure the following at every interstate entry point under respective AOR. Seal all check posts w.e.f the evening of 25/02/2023 till the evening of 27/02/2023 and disallow any thoroughfare," it read.

Patrolling has been intensified along the border to apprehend anyone attempting to crossover.

"Intensify patrolling along the border and apprehend anyone attempting to crossover. Co-ordinate with neighbouring Districts and Authorities of bordering states to ensure proper sealing of border," it read.

However, the movement of Essential commodities and Emergency services into the state is to be coordinated.

Shekhar (IAS), Home Commissioner Nagaland Abhipt Soiha (KM) and Nagaland Director General of Police, Rupin Sharma PPS), visited Wokha district on February 25 and held a series of meetings with District Administration, Police, Political Parties and Civil societies organisations of Wokha district at the Office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Wokha.

The visit is against the backdrop of certain incidents of pre-poll violence in some districts including Wokha. The Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland, Home commissioner, Nagaland and DGP, Nagaland reviewed the law and order in the district and held a consultation with the various political parties and civil societies for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and conducting free and fair elections.

The visiting officials appealed to the leaders to sensitize the public to maintain peace and not to indulge in any election-related violence All the stakeholders assured to abide by the guidelines of the Election Commission and to extend support and cooperation to the District Administration and Police for the successful conduct of an election.

DGP, Nagaland Rupin Sharma assured of sufficient security forces and appealed to the parties and Oval societies organisations to inculcate good behaviour among the party supporters and general public so that election can be conducted in a safe and free and fair manner.

Speaking to ANI, Director General of Police, Nagaland Rupin Sharma said that security has been beefed up in the state and the Central Armed Police have been deployed across districts.

"Terrains in Nagaland are very difficult to commute even for short distances. Police personnel are putting a lot of effort into controlling law and order," he said.

DGP urged the citizens to inform the police if they get any untoward information on anyone trying to indulge or plan to create violence.

Sharma said police have tightened the checking of vehicular movements and patrolling has been intensified in the districts.