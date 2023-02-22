Nagaland: 2 NCP Agents Caught Trying To 'Purchase' Votes

At least two agents of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were held in Nagaland’s Wokha district on Tuesday for allegedly trying to bribe voters in order to ‘purchase’ their vote.
This comes as Nagaland is heading to assembly elections set to take place on February 27. As per reports, the two NCP agents were caught red handed near Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Wokha.
The NCP agents were identified as Janbemo Humtsoe and Zanbenthung Tungoe. They were caught at a place where on duty officials were present ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland.
It may be noted that election officials in Nagaland on Monday started using postal ballots for voting. Reports claimed that there were three people involved in the matter, one of which managed to flee as the other two were held by officials.
The two accused were held along with the cash and other evidences and were promptly handed over to Nagaland Police.
Soon after the incident came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from 38 Wokha assembly constituency in Nagaland wrote to the deputy commissioner and district election officer of Wokha to express his displeasure with the actions taken by the opposition party.
The BJP candidate also called for action to be taken against those Nagaland government employees who had sold their votes in exchange for cash. He also demanded that those votes be considered null and void.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed with Nagaland Police in connection with the matter and further course of action will be taken as per law.
It may be noted that ahead of the elections in the northeastern state, Nagaland Police have beefed up security and patrols across the state.
DGP Rupin Sharma was quoted by ANI saying, “Terrains in Nagaland are very difficult to commute even for short distances. Police personnel are putting a lot of effort in controlling law and order.