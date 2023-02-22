Nagaland: 2 NCP Agents Caught Trying To 'Purchase' Votes

At least two agents of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were held in Nagaland’s Wokha district on Tuesday for allegedly trying to bribe voters in order to ‘purchase’ their vote.

This comes as Nagaland is heading to assembly elections set to take place on February 27. As per reports, the two NCP agents were caught red handed near Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Wokha.

The NCP agents were identified as Janbemo Humtsoe and Zanbenthung Tungoe. They were caught at a place where on duty officials were present ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland.

It may be noted that election officials in Nagaland on Monday started using postal ballots for voting. Reports claimed that there were three people involved in the matter, one of which managed to flee as the other two were held by officials.

The two accused were held along with the cash and other evidences and were promptly handed over to Nagaland Police.