Nagaland: Women's Group Denounces Use Of Alcohol Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland on February 27, a women’s organization in the state has taken it upon themselves to rid the menace that is alcohol. The Chakhesang Mothers’ Association (CMA) in Nagaland’s Phek district is against the offering of liquor to entice voters during election campaigning.
According to the organization, despite a prohibition on liquor in the poll-bound state of Nagaland, it is still one of the prime ingredients used by political parties to entice voters in their favour. CMA believes that this often leads to physical brawls and clashes out of support for opposing candidates, under the influence of alcohol.
In light of that, CMA has set up around 100 check points in their area in a bid to keep a check and restrict the inflow of liquor as Nagaland gears up for elections.
Ahead of the all-important assembly elections in Nagaland, the women of the Chakhesang Naga tribe are concerned about a rise in incidents of hooliganism as a result of over-indulgence in alcohol. They want to see a free and fair election in Nagaland without the use of alcohol or other freebies to persuade voters.
People will remain sober and avoid getting into unnecessary incidents, while it would also help in their judgment while choosing the candidate to vote for in Nagaland, CMA believes.
Meanwhile, the check points set up by the organization has garnered support from all 80 villages in the region. People from the five assemble constituencies in Phek district of Nagaland which includes the four seats in Chakhesang area and some of the villages in Meluri constituency of the Pochury tribe have whole-heartedly supported the decision.
On the other hand, appreciating the step the Nagaland police have warned against entirely taking law into their own hands. Police have asked CMA to ensure that any untoward incident is directly reported to the authorities.
Meanwhile, election officials in Nagaland continue to seize large quantities of liquor, cash, drugs and other items since the model code of conduct came into effect. The CMA hopes that their efforts will help in conducting a peaceful and fair election in Nagaland