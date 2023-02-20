Nagaland: Women's Group Denounces Use Of Alcohol Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland on February 27, a women’s organization in the state has taken it upon themselves to rid the menace that is alcohol. The Chakhesang Mothers’ Association (CMA) in Nagaland’s Phek district is against the offering of liquor to entice voters during election campaigning.

According to the organization, despite a prohibition on liquor in the poll-bound state of Nagaland, it is still one of the prime ingredients used by political parties to entice voters in their favour. CMA believes that this often leads to physical brawls and clashes out of support for opposing candidates, under the influence of alcohol.

In light of that, CMA has set up around 100 check points in their area in a bid to keep a check and restrict the inflow of liquor as Nagaland gears up for elections.

