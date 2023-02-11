Nagaland CM’s Assets Increase by Rs 10.54 Cr in Last 5 Years

Nagaland Chief Minister and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate from Northern Angami - II constituency, Neiphiu Rio has emerged as one among the richest candidates contesting in this election with declared assets of Rs 46.95 crores.

Neiphiu Rio has declared his assets in an affidavit submitted with his nomination papers on February 6. He declared his movable assets worth Rs 15.99 crores and immovable assets worth Rs 30.96 crores.

The Nagaland CM's assets have been increased by Rs 10.54 crores in the last five years. In 2018, Neiphiu Rio declared his assets worth Rs 36.41 crores.

On the other hand, Nagaland BJP chief and the saffron party candidate from Alongtaki constituency Temjen Imna Along has declared his total assets worth Rs 10.06 crores.

He declared his movable assets worth Rs 1.47 crores and immovable assets worth Rs 8.59 crores.

BJP candidate from Tyui seat Y Patton has declared his total assets worth Rs 2.85 crores including movable assets worth Rs 60.24 lakhs and immovable assets worth Rs 2.25 crores.