Nagaland: Heroin Worth Crores Seized In Anti-Narcotic Op

The Narcotics department of Nagaland Police on Friday seized a massive consignment of heroin and detained five people, officials informed.
According to reports, a police team carried out the anti-narcotics operation at Teipuki village in the Peren district of Nagaland, based on specific information of a possible smuggling bid.
Officials told that the entire heroin seizure was weighed at around 1.40 kilograms. They estimated the seizure to be worth Rs 2 crores in the international markets.
Meanwhile, five people were taken in by the police in connection with the bust on charges of smuggling. They will be questioned and further legal proceedings will be initiated.
Troopers of Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of heroin worth over Rs 2 crores in Mizoram’s Aizawl district yesterday.
Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department launched an operation in Aizawl and recovered 40 soap cases containing heroin in Lunglei Road.
The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 2,51,50,000. According to information, three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.
Later, the seized consignment along with the arrested individuals was handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.
Recently, a massive consignment of illicit heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized by police in Mizoram.
The heroin was recovered from a truck that was intercepted for routine check. It was packed inside 89 soap boxes, police informed, adding that the weight of the consignment was a whopping 1,151 kilograms.
Elsewhere, two persons were arrested after a drone was caught at the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar yesterday at midnight. BSF seized around 6.150 Kg of Heroin, while 3 other persons managed to abscond.
There have been more than a dozen attempts from the Pakistan side in the last month, informed Satnam Singh, Additional SP Sri Ganganagar.