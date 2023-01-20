Nagaland: Heroin Worth Crores Seized In Anti-Narcotic Op

The Narcotics department of Nagaland Police on Friday seized a massive consignment of heroin and detained five people, officials informed.

According to reports, a police team carried out the anti-narcotics operation at Teipuki village in the Peren district of Nagaland, based on specific information of a possible smuggling bid.

Officials told that the entire heroin seizure was weighed at around 1.40 kilograms. They estimated the seizure to be worth Rs 2 crores in the international markets.

Meanwhile, five people were taken in by the police in connection with the bust on charges of smuggling. They will be questioned and further legal proceedings will be initiated.

Troopers of Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of heroin worth over Rs 2 crores in Mizoram’s Aizawl district yesterday.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department launched an operation in Aizawl and recovered 40 soap cases containing heroin in Lunglei Road.

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 2,51,50,000. According to information, three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.