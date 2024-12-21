NFR Introduces Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

To accommodate the anticipated surge in pilgrim traffic during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of two pairs of special trains connecting Kamakhya and Naharlagun stations to Tundla station. These trains will run four trips each in both directions, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for devotees and visitors during the winter season.

Kamakhya–Tundla Special Trains

Train No. 05611 (Kamakhya–Tundla): Departs Kamakhya at 5:30 AM on January 9 & 25, and February 8 & 22, 2025, reaching Tundla at 7:20 PM the next day.

Departs Kamakhya at 5:30 AM on January 9 & 25, and February 8 & 22, 2025, reaching Tundla at 7:20 PM the next day. Train No. 05612 (Tundla–Kamakhya): Departs Tundla at 3:00 AM on January 11 & 27, and February 10 & 24, 2025, reaching Kamakhya at 5:45 PM the next day.

These trains will traverse major stations, including Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Patna, and Prayagraj.

Naharlagun–Tundla Special Trains

Train No. 05811 (Naharlagun–Tundla): Departs Naharlagun at 2:30 PM on January 9 & 25, and February 8 & 22, 2025, reaching Tundla at 6:30 AM on the third day.

Departs Naharlagun at 2:30 PM on January 9 & 25, and February 8 & 22, 2025, reaching Tundla at 6:30 AM on the third day. Train No. 05812 (Tundla–Naharlagun): Departs Tundla at 11:20 AM on January 11 & 27, and February 10 & 24, 2025, reaching Naharlagun at 5:50 AM on the third day.

These trains will pass through Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni, Danapur, and Prayagraj.

Coach Composition

The Kamakhya–Tundla and Naharlagun–Tundla special trains will feature 22 and 21 coaches respectively, including AC Class, Sleeper Class, and General Sitting coaches, ensuring passengers’ convenience.

This initiative by NFR is a significant step to alleviate travel concerns for pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela and will provide seamless connectivity for their return journeys as well.