Passengers Protest NFR’s Neglect, Demand Improved Rail Amenities for Assam

Scores of railway passengers took to the streets of Rangiya today, rallying against the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for its failure to address critical passenger issues.

Organized by the Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA), the protest highlighted glaring inadequacies in passenger amenities and the neglect of railway development in the region.

Chanting slogans and carrying banners, the protesters marched through the streets of Rangiya, culminating at the local railway station.

Key demands included improved basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, and seating arrangements at railway stations, as well as better connectivity through more local trains and the restoration of pre-COVID train services.

ARPA General Secretary Dipankar Sharma, addressing the rally, criticized the Railways for prioritizing revenue over passenger welfare. “Indian Railways earns over ₹2.5 lakh crore annually, yet stations in the Northeast lack even basic facilities like toilets and ramps on foot overbridges. This negligence is unacceptable,” Sharma said.

Protesters’ Key Demands

The demands, submitted through a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager (Rangiya), General Manager (NFR), and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, include:

1. Basic Amenities: Toilets, clean drinking water, seating, and ramps for elderly and disabled individuals at all stations in the Rangiya Division.

2. Enhanced Connectivity: Introduction of more local trains and additional stoppages for premium services like the Vande Bharat Express and Rajdhani Express at Rangiya Junction.

3. Infrastructure Development: Construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) at key level crossings and conversion of Rangiya Junction into a passenger terminal.

4. Restoration of Services: Resumption of all pre-COVID train services and stoppages to ease travel for daily commuters and rural passengers.

5. Job Opportunities and Regional Focus: Implementation of the Assam Accord to ensure railway jobs for local aspirants and the creation of a new railway zone exclusively for the Northeastern states.

One of the most striking demands was the introduction of a “Vande Assam Express,” reflecting the passengers’ aspiration for improved rail connectivity within the state.

Elderly participants and local leaders emphasized the hardships faced by rural commuters. “Without ramps on foot overbridges, elderly people like us struggle to cross the tracks. Is this the Railways’ idea of progress?” questioned a protester.

The protest also addressed infrastructural issues, such as the need for a triangular line at Rangiya Junction and Rangapara North Junction to eliminate engine reversals and streamline operations.

The protesters have warned of intensified agitations if their demands are not met promptly.

“This is not just about Rangiya; it’s about the entire Northeast being sidelined in railway development. We will continue to raise our voices until our demands are addressed,” said Sharma.

The memorandum and today’s rally reflect the growing frustration among passengers over the Railways’ neglect of Assam and the Northeast. The ball is now in the Railway Ministry’s court to address these concerns before they escalate further.