PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 6,800 Cr in Meghalaya & Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crores.

The projects encompass a wide range of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.

In Shillong, the Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council. The Council was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972.

At around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

At a public function later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores.

In a step that will further boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli. He will inaugurate Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong.

He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states - Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs.

He will also inaugurate the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation.