Red Alert: Assam, Meghalaya Brace for Torrential Rainstorm

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an emergency advisory as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya. A red alert has been issued for both states for June 18 and 19, while an orange alert is in place for June 20.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. There is a likelihood of localized flash floods and landslides, particularly in vulnerable hilly and low-lying areas.

Authorities have appealed to people living in landslide-prone zones to move to safer locations. Citizens are also advised to avoid non-essential travel during this period.

For any emergency, ASDMA has released the following helpline numbers:

ASDMA Emergency Numbers: 0361-1070, 0361-1079, 0361-112

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA): 0361-1077

The state government has asked all residents to remain alert and cautious as the weather system intensifies across the region.

