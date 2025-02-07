Tripura Chit-Fund Scam: CBI Arrests 3 Accused in Hyderabad, Hojai and Vellore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused in connection with a chit-fund scam in Tripura. The individuals, identified as Minnatullah Barbhuiya, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya, and Imdadullah Barbhuiya — all residents of Mohanpur village under Algapur police station in Assam’s Hailakandi district were apprehended from Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam), and Vellore (Tamil Nadu), respectively.

The CBI took over the investigation following notifications from the Government of Tripura and the Government of India, re-registering cases originally filed at West Agartala, Kumarghat, and Teliamura police stations in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. The accused were allegedly involved in collecting large sums of money from investors under the false promise of high returns, despite lacking authorization from regulatory bodies such as SEBI and RBI. The funds were subsequently misappropriated by the company's management.

During investigation, it was revealed that Minnatullah and Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya served as directors of Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd, while Imdadullah Barbhuiya was a co-accused in the criminal conspiracy. The trio had been evading authorities for a prolonged period despite multiple summons.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused had not cooperated with the investigation and had been absconding from their last known addresses. Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were issued by the Special CBI Court in Agartala to facilitate their arrest.

Acting on intelligence, CBI officials successfully tracked, intercepted and arrested the trio on February 6, 2025. The accused will be produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings.