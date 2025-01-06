Missing Assam Woman and Her Child Found in Hyderabad by Panbazar Police

In a commendable operation, a team from Panbazar Police Station successfully located a missing woman and her 7-year-old child with the assistance of Chaitanyapuri Police Station staff in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

The duo was found in Sai Nagar Colony, Chaitanyapuri, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Following their recovery, the Panbazar Police team commenced their journey back to Assam along with the recovered individuals.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.

Also Read: Guwahati: BJP Leader Found Dead, CID Investigates Amid Murder Allegations