Missing Assam Woman and Her Child Found in Hyderabad by Panbazar Police

Following their recovery, the Panbazar Police team has commenced their journey back to Assam along with the recovered individuals.

Pratidin Time
In a commendable operation, a team from Panbazar Police Station successfully located a missing woman and her 7-year-old child with the assistance of Chaitanyapuri Police Station staff in Hyderabad.

The duo was found in Sai Nagar Colony, Chaitanyapuri, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Following their recovery, the Panbazar Police team commenced their journey back to Assam along with the recovered individuals.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.

