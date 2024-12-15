Assam Rifles Destroys 354 Acres of Poppy Fields in 2024

In its relentless battle against poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles has successfully identified and destroyed 354 acres of illicit poppy fields in 2024, focusing its operations in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel in Manipur.

These efforts, carried out under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), highlight the Force’s ongoing commitment to combating the narco-trade and promoting regional stability.

Assam Rifles has made the fight against poppy cultivation a consistent priority, with substantial progress over recent years. In 2020, the Force identified 8,057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1,695 acres were destroyed. This was followed by the identification of 5,610 acres in 2021, with 1,976 acres eradicated. By 2022, the Force intensified its operations, identifying 494 acres and destroying 715 acres, including previously undiscovered patches.

In 2023, 1,735 acres were identified, and 1,488 acres were destroyed. By 2024, the number of identified poppy fields had significantly declined, reflecting the success of a multi-pronged strategy spearheaded by State and Central Governments in collaboration with Security Forces.

The Force’s operations are part of a larger, coordinated effort involving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Manipur Police, and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The NCB, as the nodal agency for drug enforcement under the Ministry of Home Affairs, ensured seamless coordination among all stakeholders, particularly during opium harvesting seasons. These operations aimed not only to eradicate poppy fields but also to disrupt the supply chains and dismantle the networks sustaining the illegal drug trade.

Assam Rifles has leveraged advanced technology to enhance its effectiveness. Drone surveillance has been instrumental in identifying poppy fields in inaccessible and remote terrains, complementing intelligence inputs from local communities and civil society organizations. This integration of technology and community support has enabled swift and precise action against the narco-trade.

While destruction campaigns have been critical, Assam Rifles has also focused on addressing the socio-economic factors driving poppy cultivation. Through its "Drug-Free Manipur" initiative, the Force has conducted extensive awareness programs to educate communities about the dangers of drug addiction and the legal and social consequences of engaging in illicit farming. Regular interactions with villagers and local leaders have emphasized the importance of sustainable livelihood alternatives, encouraging a shift towards legitimate economic activities.

In addition to these measures, Assam Rifles has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities. Legal actions have been taken against cultivators and financiers involved in the drug trade. Efforts to restrict cross-border trafficking have further disrupted the infrastructure supporting poppy cultivation.

As 2024 draws to a close, Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to creating a safer, drug-free Manipur. "Through unwavering resolve and collaboration with State and Central Agencies, the Force remains steadfast in its mission to combat narco-trade and ensure stability in the region," stated an official release.

With its proactive approach, blending technological advancements, legal enforcement, and community outreach, Assam Rifles continues to play a pivotal role in dismantling the narco-trade along the Indo-Myanmar border, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future for Manipur and its people.