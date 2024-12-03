Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala Closes Following Vandalism & Flag-Burning

Masum Billah, Dhaka

The consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, have been officially suspended, following a violent incident on Monday where members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, a Hindutva organization, attacked the mission. The protestors vandalized the building and set the Bangladesh flag on fire.

The decision to close the consular services was announced on Tuesday by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a source in Dhaka, the Ministry summoned the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, for a formal discussion about the attack. Shortly thereafter, Bangladesh declared the suspension of consular services in Agartala.

The violent incident occurred when demonstrators stormed the Assistant High Commission, tearing down the flag of Bangladesh before setting it alight in protest. The attack has provoked a strong diplomatic reaction from Bangladesh, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka lodging an official protest.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a statement expressing deep regret over the incident and assuring that the authorities would investigate the matter. However, the attack has led to widespread condemnation in Bangladesh. Various political parties and civil society organizations have taken to the streets, holding protests and calling for strong action against those responsible for the attack.

This incident marks significant diplomatic tension between the two neighbouring countries, with both sides now closely monitoring the situation.