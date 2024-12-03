Bangladesh National Flag Pulled Down in Agartala Amid Protests Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

In a significant breach of diplomatic protocol, protestors from the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti forced their way into the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Monday, vandalizing property and pulling down the Bangladeshi national flag.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incident as “deeply regrettable” and reaffirmed that diplomatic and consular properties should remain secure under all circumstances. The ministry announced steps to enhance security for Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across the country, including the High Commission in New Delhi and other consulates.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry expressed strong resentment over the attack, calling it a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates host countries to protect diplomatic missions. The ministry also urged India to conduct a thorough investigation and prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

The incident follows a similar protest in Kolkata on November 28, where demonstrators reportedly burned the Bangladeshi flag.

Protests Linked to Arrest of Hindu Leader

The Agartala protest was sparked by the November 25 arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Das, the spokesperson for the Sammilito Sanatani Jagaron Jote, was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly insulting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally on October 25.

India voiced concern over Das’s arrest and the denial of his bail, pointing to repeated attacks on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh rejected these claims, stating that the events surrounding Das's arrest were misconstrued and reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens, including minorities.

The protestors in Agartala allegedly acted in a planned manner, according to Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, which accused state police officials of inaction during the incident.

This diplomatic strain highlights ongoing tensions over minority rights and security concerns in the region.

Mob Breaches Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala; Seven Arrested, Police Officers Suspended

Meanwhile, the Tripura Police arrested seven individuals and suspended three officers for alleged negligence in duty.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jhutan Das, Ujjwal Das, Diptanil Bhowmik, Surja Das, Jhulan Malakar, Pradip Saha, and Alak Majumder.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal trespass, and assaulting public servants.

Search operations are ongoing to apprehend others involved.

Following the attack, extra security personnel were deployed near the complex, with round-the-clock mobile patrolling to prevent further incidents.

Sub-inspectors Dilu Jamatia and Joynal Hossain, sergeant Debabrata Sinha, and a DSP-level officer under the SP (Security) office have been removed from duty, with departmental proceedings initiated against them.