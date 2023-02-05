BJP Will Win More Seats In Tripura Than In 2018: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more seats in Tripura than in the 2018 elections.

Having completed a door-to-door campaign for BJP’s Agartala candidate Papia Dutta, the Assam CM, who is also the convener of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) exuded confidence of the saffron party’s victory in the northeastern state in the upcoming assembly polls.

CM Sarma said, “I am confident that in the 2023 Assembly election, BJP will win more seats than the 2018 Assembly election in Tripura. What I am observing is that the wave is nice, and people’s will towards BJP is also good. They also love PM Modi which eventually indicates that BJP will win in more seats than the 2018 election in Tripura.”

Speaking about the seat sharing between Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the workers of both the parties will not cast votes for each other leaving both with zero seats in the end.

Moreover, taking a swipe at the Congress’ Agartala candidate Sudip Roy Barma, CM Sarma said that he has failed miserably in performing his duty towards the upliftment of his area. He said that BJP’s candidate Papia Dutta will be the perfect alternative for the people as she is young, energetic, has a good image and commands respect in the party.