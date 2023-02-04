Don't Waste Your On TIPRA: Assam CM

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, Assam Chief Minister and the convenor of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday addressed a public gathering where he asked the people of the state to not waste their vote on TIPRA Motha.

While addressing a gathering at Krishnapur assembly constituency in the Khowai district of Tripura, CM Sarma made the appeal stating that TIPRA will not be able to form the government and hence any vote towards them would be wasteful.

Speaking to reporters there, the NEDA convenor said, “What is Tipraland...you have to divide Tripura to get Tipraland.”

CM Sarma also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in talks with the TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma for a possible union. He said that in a series of meetings in Guwahati earlier, the saffron party offered a complete package for the development of Tripura, its languages and the economy of the tribal people.

He said, “BJP is ready for any kind of devolution but do not ask to divide Tripura.”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also asserted that it was the royal family of the TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma that had created the state of Tripura and further division would be going against that. “Division of Tripura is not acceptable to BJP,” he said.