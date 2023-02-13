Tripura Polls: Inter-State Border with Assam Sealed from Today

Ahead of Tripura Assembly polls, the state has sealed its inter-state border with Assam from Monday to ensure free and fair elections.
Restrictions have been imposed on entry of people from Assam and security has been tightened at Churaibari and Kataltali border in Karimganj.
Only vehicles and people from Tripura will be allowed to enter the border.
Meanwhile, relaxation has been made in emergency services and special purpose vehicles.
Moreover, international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries with Mizoram was also sealed ahead of the polls.
“The international border with Bangladesh and the inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram will be sealed from Monday, following instructions from the Election Commission," Chief Electoral Officer for Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao informed on Sunday.
Yesterday, tensions flared in the poll-bound state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections as clashes broke out in the state’s Belonia and Bishalgarh constituencies injuring several people.
According to initial reports, the clashes had erupted between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M). Moreover, several Congress party workers were also involved in the clashes, reports claimed.
The incident took place early in the day in which a total of 10 people were left with injuries. As per reports, the injured included five workers each from both sides.
According to information received, BJP workers stormed into a campaign of CPI-M in Belonia after which a physical brawl erupted leaving five workers of the saffron party injured. Elsewhere in Bishalgarh, five Congress workers sustained injuries in an attack by the workers of BJP.
Meanwhile, the injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.