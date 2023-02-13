Tripura Polls: Inter-State Border with Assam Sealed from Today

Ahead of Tripura Assembly polls, the state has sealed its inter-state border with Assam from Monday to ensure free and fair elections.

Restrictions have been imposed on entry of people from Assam and security has been tightened at Churaibari and Kataltali border in Karimganj.

Only vehicles and people from Tripura will be allowed to enter the border.

Meanwhile, relaxation has been made in emergency services and special purpose vehicles.

Moreover, international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries with Mizoram was also sealed ahead of the polls.

“The international border with Bangladesh and the inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram will be sealed from Monday, following instructions from the Election Commission," Chief Electoral Officer for Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao informed on Sunday.