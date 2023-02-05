NE To See Influx Of Political Leaders Ahead Of Polls In 3 States

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Tripura to hold a rally ahead of the assembly elections in the state, several reports claimed on Sunday.

With assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura nearing, visits from political leaders of the different parties contesting to form a government in the states are on the rise.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is also reportedly set to land in Tripura to strengthen her party's hopes ahead of the polls.

According to reports, the Union home minister will arrive on February 6. After spending the night, Amit Shah will be addressing a major rally on the next day before departing for the capital again.

On the other hand, TMC supremo Banerjee is scheduled to arrive on February 6 as well, while the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be arriving on February 7.

In addition, other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also reportedly scheduled to arrive for campaigning.

Reports claimed that Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will land in Tripura on February 7 after the departure of Amit Shah. On February 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be arriving for poll campaigning.