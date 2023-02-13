Pre-Poll Violence In Tripura Leaves 10 Injured

Tensions flared in Tripura ahead of the upcoming assembly elections as clashes broke out in the state’s Belonia and Bishalgarh constituencies on Sunday, injuring several people.

According to initial reports, the clashes erupted between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M). Moreover, several Congress party workers were also involved in the clashes, reports claimed.

The incident took place early in the day in which a total of 10 people were left with injuries. As per reports, the injured included five workers each from both sides.

According to information received, BJP workers stormed into a campaign of CPI-M in Belonia after which a physical brawl erupted leaving five workers of the saffron party injured. Elsewhere in Bishalgarh, five Congress workers sustained injuries in an attack by the workers of BJP.

Meanwhile, the injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.