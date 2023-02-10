Tripura: Narcotics Worth Crores Seized In Joint Op

Dhalai Police in Tripura seized narcotics worth crores in a major bust, officials informed on Friday.
According to initial reports, the drugs consignment was seized in a joint operation carried out by Dhalai Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Dhalai district of Tripura.
The anti-narcotic operation was carried out based on specific inputs, police said. During the raids as much as four kilograms of heroin along with 10,000 Yaba tablets were seized by the officials.
The entire seizure was estimated to be worth around Rs 4.10 crores, officials further informed. Moreover, three persons were also arrested in connection with the bust.
The identities of those detained are yet to be released. An investigation in the matter has been launched and the police will look into every possible angle, officials assured.
In yet another haul earlier on February 8, Assam police apprehended three drug peddlers in Nagaon and recovered a large amount of heroin from their possession.
The three accused were identified as Aklima Khatun, Mubarak Ali and Rejina Khatun.
Acting on specific information, staff of Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district conducted a search operation at a house in the Rupahi Rowmari area and recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house.
"We launched the operation based on intelligence input and conducted a search operation at a house owned by Aklima Khatun. We also found a couple in the house. During a search, we recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house. We have arrested them," said Sanjit Kumar Rai, Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat police station.
A case had been registered at the Rupahihat Police Station in regards to the case, he added.
In an earlier incident, three persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
"Police seized 1.304 Kg of heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore and apprehended three persons in two separate operations in the Karbi Anglong district today," said John Das, SDPO, Bokajan.