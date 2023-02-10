Tripura: Narcotics Worth Crores Seized In Joint Op

Dhalai Police in Tripura seized narcotics worth crores in a major bust, officials informed on Friday.

According to initial reports, the drugs consignment was seized in a joint operation carried out by Dhalai Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

The anti-narcotic operation was carried out based on specific inputs, police said. During the raids as much as four kilograms of heroin along with 10,000 Yaba tablets were seized by the officials.

The entire seizure was estimated to be worth around Rs 4.10 crores, officials further informed. Moreover, three persons were also arrested in connection with the bust.

The identities of those detained are yet to be released. An investigation in the matter has been launched and the police will look into every possible angle, officials assured.

In yet another haul earlier on February 8, Assam police apprehended three drug peddlers in Nagaon and recovered a large amount of heroin from their possession.

The three accused were identified as Aklima Khatun, Mubarak Ali and Rejina Khatun.