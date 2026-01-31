Two Assam Drivers Beaten, Tortured for 9 Hours in Meghalaya

Two pickup van drivers from Assam were allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in neighbouring Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district. The incident took place at Rimrangpara area, where the drivers had gone to collect betel nuts.

Advertisment

The injured drivers have been identified as Lakit Miya (32) and another unidentified individual (30), residents of Thakuranbari village under Mankachar police station in Assam’s South Salmara–Mankachar district.

According to reports, while returning home after loading betel nuts in Meghalaya, the two drivers were stopped on the road and allegedly subjected to physical torture for nearly nine hours. They sustained serious injuries to the head, face and other parts of the body. The assailants reportedly released them late at night.

After somehow managing to return home in critical condition, the injured drivers were admitted to a private hospital in Hatsingimari. Hospital sources said both are currently undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from district labour unions and traders’ associations, which have appealed to suspend business travel to Meghalaya until the situation normalises. In protest, labourers in Assam have also stopped the export of vegetables from Mankachar to Meghalaya. Night patrols have been arranged at several locations to prevent vegetables from being supplied secretly to Garo traders.

It may be recalled that on January 9, a member of an organisation named Achik was beaten to death at an illegal stone quarry in the Rajabala area of Meghalaya. Since then, allegations have surfaced of continued attacks on non-Garo traders, labourers and drivers. Although Meghalaya Police arrested eight non-Garo persons in connection with that case and sent them to jail, Assamese traders are still reportedly not being allowed to conduct business in local markets.

Instead, some Garo traders have been seen coming to Mankachar to purchase vegetables and sell them in Meghalaya. Amid this tense situation, the assault on the two Assamese drivers has led to a complete halt in vegetable exports from Mankachar to Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya Police, BSF Deny Reports of Bangladesh Leader's Murder Suspects Crossing Border