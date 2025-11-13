Guwahati Man Brutally Murdered in Meghalaya, Body Found in Forest

In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam was brutally murdered and his body abandoned in a remote forest area of Meghalaya.

The incident took place in Dawki area in Meghalaya. The victim has been identified as Tapan Dey from Basistha in Guwahati.

According to reports, Dey had traveled from Guwahati to Meghalaya last Saturday. During the trip, his vehicle was allegedly hijacked by a group of miscreants, who later murdered him.

De’ys body was recovered late last night. Meghalaya police have launched an investigation into the case and are working to identify the perpetrators.

The victim’s family is expected to receive his body later today for the last rites.

