Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn In as Manipur Chief Minister

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, marking the formal end of President’s Rule in the northeastern state. The oath of office was administered by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Imphal, restoring an elected BJP-led government after nearly a year of central rule imposed amid ethnic violence and a law-and-order crisis.

Senior BJP legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, joining the new council of ministers as the Bharatiya Janata Party seeks to stabilise governance and rebuild public confidence.

President’s Rule Withdrawn as BJP Returns to Power

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 last year following large-scale ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, disrupting normal governance. The central rule was extended by Parliament in August and again in December, citing security and administrative concerns.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was elected leader of the BJP Manipur Legislature Party earlier this week at a meeting held at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, days ahead of the scheduled expiry of President’s Rule. The leadership change cleared the way for the formation of a new elected government.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, BJP workers gathered at the party headquarters in Imphal to celebrate Singh’s appointment as Chief Minister.

BJP Leaders Emphasise Peace, Development, Coordination

Reacting to the formation of the new government, BJP Mahila Morcha president Loteeka Leima said the party’s immediate priority would be restoring peace across Manipur.

“There is an atmosphere of great joy at the party. We have a lot of work to do. We must bring peace to Manipur and ensure development reaches every corner of the state,” she said, adding that democratic governance had been temporarily suspended due to the prevailing situation.

BJP Kisan Morcha vice president Khawungsing Shimray thanked the Centre for its role during the period of President’s Rule and expressed hope for close coordination between the state and central governments.

“We look forward to the Centre and the state working together to bring lasting peace to our land,” Shimray said.

Violence Probe Continues as New Government Takes Charge

Even as the new government assumes office, investigations into the ethnic violence remain ongoing. In December, the Union Home Ministry granted another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the Manipur violence, directing it to submit its report by May 20, 2026.

The commission is examining the causes of the violence, its spread, and the response of civil and security authorities. The findings are expected to play a key role in shaping future policy and reconciliation measures.

With Yumnam Khemchand Singh now at the helm, the BJP faces the twin challenge of restoring normalcy while steering Manipur back toward political and social stability.