U.P. Cabinet Takes Major Steps to Revamp Education and Boost Tourism

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Bill 2023

The newly approved bill paves the way for the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, which will serve as an integrated State Education Service Selection Commission. Its primary responsibility will be the recruitment of teachers in government-aided educational institutions, along with making appointments in other government educational establishments.

Prior to this decision, different selection boards and commissions were responsible for hiring teachers in the state. However, with the introduction of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, both the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board will be dissolved. The new commission will operate as a corporate body, with its headquarters situated in Prayagraj.

According to Yogendra Upadhyay, the Higher Education Minister of U.P., the Commission will comprise 12 members and a chairman, all of whom will be appointed by the State government. Their tenure will last for three years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes earlier. This reform aims to streamline the recruitment process and ensure a more efficient and unified approach to selecting qualified educators for the state's educational institutions.