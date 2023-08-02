U.P. Cabinet Takes Major Steps to Revamp Education and Boost Tourism

The U.P. Cabinet has taken significant strides in streamlining the education system and promoting tourism within the state. On Tuesday, it granted approval to two crucial bills - the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Bill 2023 and the Water Tourism and Adventure Sports Policy 2023.
The newly approved bill paves the way for the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, which will serve as an integrated State Education Service Selection Commission. Its primary responsibility will be the recruitment of teachers in government-aided educational institutions, along with making appointments in other government educational establishments.
Prior to this decision, different selection boards and commissions were responsible for hiring teachers in the state. However, with the introduction of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, both the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board will be dissolved. The new commission will operate as a corporate body, with its headquarters situated in Prayagraj.
According to Yogendra Upadhyay, the Higher Education Minister of U.P., the Commission will comprise 12 members and a chairman, all of whom will be appointed by the State government. Their tenure will last for three years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes earlier. This reform aims to streamline the recruitment process and ensure a more efficient and unified approach to selecting qualified educators for the state's educational institutions.
In addition to the education sector reforms, the U.P. Cabinet has also given the green light to the Water Tourism and Adventure Sports Policy 2023. This policy is set to remain in effect for ten years and will be applicable to all inland land-based, air-based, and water routes, as well as various water bodies and land parcels within the state's jurisdiction.
Uttar Pradesh boasts vast potential for water-based tourism, adventure sports, and water sports, particularly in regions such as Vindhya, Bundelkhand, and the foothills of the Himalayas. These areas are blessed with picturesque landscapes, lush forests, flowing rivers, and captivating waterfalls, making them ideal destinations for adventure enthusiasts and tourists alike.
According to Jaiveer Singh, the U.P. Tourism Minister, the Water Tourism and Adventure Sports Policy has received approval from the Council of Ministers and will remain in effect for the next ten years from the date notified by the State Government.
Under this policy, Uttar Pradesh will establish a nodal agency of adventure sports units at the divisional level. This agency will be responsible for conducting potential studies for water-based tourism and adventure sports on identified land areas and water sources.
Additionally, it will be authorized to issue licenses for water-based tourism and adventure sports activities across the state. This ambitious policy is expected to give a significant boost to tourism and adventure-related businesses, create employment opportunities, and enhance the overall appeal of Uttar Pradesh as a prime tourist destination.