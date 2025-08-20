Reasons Why Bihar Is Boiling: SIR Voter Roll Sparks Massive Protests

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has stirred significant political debate, particularly among opposition parties. Introduced by the Election Commission ahead of the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, the SIR aims to update voter lists by requiring citizens to submit specific documents. However, the exclusion of commonly used identification proofs such as Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and ration cards has raised concerns about potential voter disenfranchisement, particularly among marginalized communities and migrant populations.

Rahul Gandhi Launches Voter Adhikar Yatra

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on Sunday in Bihar. The 16-day campaign spans more than 1,300 km across 20 districts, beginning from Sasaram and culminating in a grand rally in Patna on September 1. The march protests the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and what the Congress calls “vote chori.” Senior RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, joined Gandhi at the launch, with preparations visible outside the RJD chief’s residence in Patna.

Gandhi tweeted: “16 days, 20+ districts, 1,300+ km. With the Voter Adhikar Yatra, we are connecting with the people to protect the fundamental democratic right – ‘one person, one vote’. Join us in Bihar to safeguard the Constitution.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh praised the march as “not just another political march, but a constitutional crusade,” describing it as a fight to safeguard democracy, protect the sanctity of ‘one person, one vote,’ and ensure the voices of the poorest and most marginalized are not silenced by manipulation or authoritarian tactics.

The yatra will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Champaran, Siwan, Chapra, and Arrah before reaching Patna.

Gandhi Slams EC, Calls Bihar SIR a ‘Vote Theft Package’

During a rally in Gaya on Monday, Rahul Gandhi directly targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. He warned of strict action once the INDIA bloc comes to power, calling the alleged “vote chori” an attack on Bharat Mata.

“Whatever I say, I stand by it… these three election commissioners… I want to tell them that right now it is Modiji’s government… Tejashwi Yadav ji has said that you have BJP affiliations and are working in their favor,” Gandhi said.

He added: “A day will come when an INDIA bloc government will be in power in Bihar and Delhi, and then we will take action against the three of you… You have stolen votes from the entire country.”

Gandhi accused the poll body of introducing a “new special package” for Bihar called SIR, describing it as a “new form of vote theft,” and likened it to the special packages promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also alleged that the Election Commission was demanding an affidavit from him even after the alleged vote manipulation was exposed.

“I want to tell the EC that the entire country will demand your affidavit. Give us some time, and we will expose your manipulation in every assembly and Lok Sabha constituency and present it to the people,” Gandhi asserted.

Tejashwi Yadav: Youth Ready to Replace ‘Rickety’ Bihar Government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, speaking at a rally on the third day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Nawada, declared that the youth are determined to remove the “old and rickety” NDA government in Bihar and ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections.

“The Nitish Kumar-led government has become ‘khattara’ (rickety) and must be replaced urgently. It’s time for the youth to take charge. We have a vision for Bihar, and the young are determined to remove this old and rickety government and ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections,” Yadav said.

He reiterated that the SIR exercise was a deliberate attempt to undermine citizens’ right to vote. “The SIR is a theft of votes, and we will not let it happen. It is a deliberate move by the ruling government to disenfranchise voters in Bihar,” he alleged.

What is SIR?

The term "SIR" refers to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Initiated by the Election Commission on June 24, 2025, it aims to update and authenticate the voter list to ensure accuracy and inclusivity.

The exercise requires voters to submit enumeration forms to verify their details. As of July 7, 2025, approximately 2.88 crore forms had been collected, representing 36.47% of Bihar’s total electorate. While intended to streamline voter rolls, the exclusion of commonly used ID documents has made the process controversial and a focal point for opposition protests.

