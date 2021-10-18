Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Rising Fuel Prices

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ever increasing fuel prices. Sharing a newspaper clipping on Twitter, she said that petrol and diesel prices are more expensive than aviation turbine fuel.

In her tweet in Hindi, she said “The BJP government promised that people wearing hawai chappal (slippers) will travel in airplanes. However, the BJP has increased the fuel prices so much that now it is more difficult for the middle class to travel by road.”

वादा किया था कि हवाई चप्पल वाले हवाई जहाज से सफर करेंगे।



लेकिन भाजपा सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम इतने बढ़ा दिए कि अब हवाई चप्पल वालों और मध्यम वर्ग का सड़क पर सफर करना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।#भाजपा_लाई_महंगे_दिन pic.twitter.com/f4rVkxxOOW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 18, 2021

Aviation fuel is priced at ₹79/Ltr. whereas petrol prices stand at ₹105.84/Ltr. Petrol prices have crossed the ₹100 mark in most places in the country while diesel prices have crossed the mark in over a dozen states and union territories.

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at the government, posting a news clipping saying petrol prices would be ₹66 and diesel ₹55 if taxes were not increased. He tweeted “Sabka vinash, mehengaai ka vikas (destruction of all, development of rising prices).”

ALSO READ: Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SKM calls for ‘Rail Roko’ Protest