Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Full Details,Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Cricket's Fastest Format will return for a sixth time from November 23 to December 4, 2022, for a total of 12 action-packed days. The Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors (who won the tournament twice), and most recently, the Deccan Gladiators, are all past champions of the Abu Dhabi T10.
As of today, the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 sixth season will officially begin on November 23. As a result of expansion, the league now has eight clubs and will have a greater level of competitiveness this year. They are the New York Strikers and the Morrisville SAMP Army.
Star players including
Dwayne Bravo
Alex Hales
Suresh Raina
David Miller
Wanindu Hasaranga
Kieron Pollard
Eoin Morgan
will compete in 33 matches over the course of 12 days across 8 teams.
At 6:15 p.m., the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers will take on the Shakib Al Hasan-captained Bangla Tigers, and at 8:30 p.m., the reigning champion Deccan Gladiators, headed by West Indian talents Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, will face off against Team Abu Dhabi, a fan favourite.
Here are all the important dates you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League:
Dwayne Bravo
Tim David
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rilee Rossouw
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Will Jacks
Najibullah Zadran
Dominic Drakes
Richard Gleeson
Keemo Paul
Mitchell Stanley
Shiraz Ahmed
Karnal Zahid
Aayan Afzal Khan
Imad Wasim
Jordan Cox
Chris Lynn
Fabian Allen
Phil Salt
Adil Rashid
Naveen-ul-Haq
Tymal Mills
Jamie Overton
James Vince
Brandon King
Amad Butt
Darwish Rasooli
Alishan Sharafu
Abid Ali
Ethan D’Souza
Mustafizur Rahman
Peter Hatzoglou.
Rovman Powell
Wanindu Hasaranga
Sherfane Rutherford
Adam Lyth
Reece Topley
Kennar Lewis
Wayne Parnell
Adam Hose
Chris Green
Rayad Emrit
Gus Atkinson
Junaid Siddique
Muhammad Usman
Hamdan Tahir
Dushmantha Chameera
Mohammad Irfan
Shakib Al Hasan
Evin Lewis
Colin Munro
Hazratullah Zazai
Joe Clarke
Benny Howell
Ben Cutting
Mohammad Amir
Matheesha Pathirana
Nurul Hasan
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Rohan Mustafa
Chirag Suri
Umair Ali
Dan Christian
Jake Ball
Nicholas Pooran
Andre Russell
David Wiese
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Luke Wood
Josh Little
Odean Smith
Will Smeed
Zahir Khan
Curtis Campher
Zahoor Khan
Adeel Malik
Sultan Ahmed
Jason Roy
Taskin Ahmed
Dasun Shanaka
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Carlos Brathwaite
Obed McCoy
Maheesh Theekshana
Olly Stone
Ben Duckett
Sam Cook
Sikandar Raza
Ross Whiteley
Kobe Herft
Karthik Meiyappan
Vriitya Aravind
Sabir Rao
Laurie Evans
James Fuller.
David Miller
Anrich Nortje
Shimron Hetmyer
Moeen Ali
Dwaine Pretorius
Johnson Charles
Chamika Karunaratne
George Garton
Andries Gous
Jacobus Pienaar
Ibrahim Zadran
Ahmed Raza
Kashif Daud
Basil Hameed
Sheldon Cottrell
Karim Janat
Kieron Pollard
Eoin Morgan
Azam Khan
Paul Stirling
Romario Shepherd
Andre Fletcher
Wahab Riaz
Jordan Thompson
Kesrick Williams
Izharulhaq Naveed
Tom Hartley
Muhammad Waseem
Nav Pabreja
Muhammad Farooq
Akeal Hosein
Ravi Rampaul
TV - Sports18
Live Streaming - Jio Cinema