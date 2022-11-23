Sports

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Full Details,Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Cricket's Fastest Format will return for a sixth time from November 23 to December 4, 2022, for a total of 12 action-packed days. The Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors (who won the tournament twice), and most recently, the Deccan Gladiators, are all past champions of the Abu Dhabi T10.

As of today, the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 sixth season will officially begin on November 23. As a result of expansion, the league now has eight clubs and will have a greater level of competitiveness this year. They are the New York Strikers and the Morrisville SAMP Army.

Star players including

  • Dwayne Bravo

  • Alex Hales

  • Suresh Raina

  • David Miller

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Kieron Pollard

  • Eoin Morgan

will compete in 33 matches over the course of 12 days across 8 teams.

At 6:15 p.m., the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers will take on the Shakib Al Hasan-captained Bangla Tigers, and at 8:30 p.m., the reigning champion Deccan Gladiators, headed by West Indian talents Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, will face off against Team Abu Dhabi, a fan favourite.

Here are all the important dates you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Squads

Delhi Bulls

  • Dwayne Bravo

  • Tim David

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Will Jacks

  • Najibullah Zadran

  • Dominic Drakes

  • Richard Gleeson

  • Keemo Paul

  • Mitchell Stanley

  • Shiraz Ahmed

  • Karnal Zahid

  • Aayan Afzal Khan

  • Imad Wasim

  • Jordan Cox

Abu Dhabi

  • Chris Lynn

  • Fabian Allen

  • Phil Salt 

  • Adil Rashid 

  • Naveen-ul-Haq 

  • Tymal Mills 

  • Jamie Overton 

  • James Vince 

  • Brandon King 

  • Amad Butt 

  • Darwish Rasooli 

  • Alishan Sharafu 

  • Abid Ali 

  • Ethan D’Souza 

  • Mustafizur Rahman 

  • Peter Hatzoglou.

Northern Warriors

  • Rovman Powell

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Sherfane Rutherford  

  • Adam Lyth 

  • Reece Topley 

  • Kennar Lewis 

  • Wayne Parnell 

  • Adam Hose 

  • Chris Green 

  • Rayad Emrit 

  • Gus Atkinson 

  • Junaid Siddique 

  • Muhammad Usman 

  • Hamdan Tahir 

  • Dushmantha Chameera 

  • Mohammad Irfan

Bangla Tigers

  • Shakib Al Hasan

  • Evin Lewis 

  • Colin Munro 

  • Hazratullah Zazai 

  • Joe Clarke 

  • Benny Howell 

  • Ben Cutting 

  • Mohammad Amir 

  • Matheesha Pathirana 

  • Nurul Hasan 

  • Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 

  • Rohan Mustafa 

  • Chirag Suri 

  • Umair Ali 

  • Dan Christian 

  • Jake Ball

Deccan Gladiators

  • Nicholas Pooran  

  • Andre Russell 

  • David Wiese

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman 

  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore 

  • Luke Wood 

  • Josh Little 

  • Odean Smith 

  • Will Smeed 

  • Zahir Khan 

  • Curtis Campher

  • Zahoor Khan 

  • Adeel Malik 

  • Sultan Ahmed 

  • Jason Roy 

  • Taskin Ahmed

Chennai Braves

  • Dasun Shanaka

  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa 

  • Carlos Brathwaite 

  • Obed McCoy 

  • Maheesh Theekshana 

  • Olly Stone

  • Ben Duckett 

  • Sam Cook 

  • Sikandar Raza 

  • Ross Whiteley 

  • Kobe Herft 

  • Karthik Meiyappan 

  • Vriitya Aravind 

  • Sabir Rao 

  • Laurie Evans 

  • James Fuller.

Morrisville Samp Army

  • David Miller

  • Anrich Nortje 

  • Shimron Hetmyer 

  • Moeen Ali 

  • Dwaine Pretorius 

  • Johnson Charles 

  • Chamika Karunaratne 

  • George Garton 

  • Andries Gous 

  • Jacobus Pienaar 

  • Ibrahim Zadran 

  • Ahmed Raza 

  • Kashif Daud 

  • Basil Hameed 

  • Sheldon Cottrell 

  • Karim Janat

New York Strikers

  • Kieron Pollard  

  • Eoin Morgan 

  • Azam Khan 

  • Paul Stirling

  • Romario Shepherd 

  • Andre Fletcher 

  • Wahab Riaz 

  • Jordan Thompson 

  • Kesrick Williams 

  • Izharulhaq Naveed 

  • Tom Hartley 

  • Muhammad Waseem 

  • Nav Pabreja 

  • Muhammad Farooq 

  • Akeal Hosein 

  • Ravi Rampaul

Broadcast Details of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022:

  1. TV - Sports18

  2. Live Streaming - Jio Cinema

