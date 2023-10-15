Afghanistan's Lineup and Schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: As the excitement builds for the ICC World Cup 2023, Afghanistan unveils its formidable squad and fixtures for the tournament. Their journey kicks off with a clash against Bangladesh on October 7, a match that promises to set the stage for their campaign.

The ICC World Cup 2023, hosted by India, commences on October 5, featuring 10 teams battling it out in a total of 48 thrilling encounters. The grand finale of this cricketing extravaganza is scheduled for November 19.

Among the ten elite teams participating alongside Afghanistan are cricket powerhouses like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, England, and the Netherlands. Afghanistan, a rising force in international cricket, has earned its direct qualification to ICC World Cup 2023.

One of the hallmarks of the Afghan squad is their explosive batting lineup, boasting talents such as Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Mohammad Nabi. They possess the ability to dismantle any opposition with their aggressive approach at the crease.

Furthermore, Afghanistan's spin attack is second to none, spearheaded by the renowned Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Complementing their bowling prowess, the team features a multitude of versatile all-rounders, a valuable asset in their quest for glory.

Reflecting on their previous performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan endured a challenging campaign, failing to secure a single victory in the nine matches they contested, ultimately finishing at the 10th position in the points table. However, under the leadership of Hashmatullah Shahidi, they are determined to deliver a vastly improved performance in the upcoming edition.

Afghanistan's Schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

Afghanistan's journey in the ICC World Cup 2023 will see them face each of their opponents once. Their inaugural encounter against Bangladesh on October 7 will set the tone for their campaign. The final match of the league stage will see Afghanistan square off against South Africa on November 10. Below is Afghanistan's comprehensive schedule for the World Cup.

Afghanistan's Squad for ICC World Cup 2023

The Afghanistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, led by the capable Hashmatullah Shahidi, is brimming with talent and depth. Here is the lineup: