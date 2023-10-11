ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Teams & Squads

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is set to take place in India from October 05 to November 19, 2023. Ten teams will participate in this prestigious tournament, which will be hosted across ten different venues. India, the two-time champions, have earned automatic qualification as the hosts of the event. Additionally, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, England (the defending champions), Pakistan, New Zealand (the 2019 runners-up), and Bangladesh secured their spots by finishing in the top eight of the ICC Cricket World Cup ODI Super League 2019-2023.

The last two spots in the tournament were determined through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers held in Zimbabwe earlier this year, where the 1996 world champions Sri Lanka and the Netherlands emerged as the top two teams. All participating teams were required to finalize their 15-member squads by September 28, following the rules set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Any further amendments to these squads must receive approval from the governing body.