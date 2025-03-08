Ajaraie Shines as NorthEast United Rout East Bengal 4-0 in Shillong

NorthEast United FC delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong in their final league game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The emphatic win secured their 10th triumph of the campaign, bringing their tally to 38 points from 24 matches as they now set their sights on the playoffs. The victory also marked a historic milestone for the Highlanders, as they clinched their first-ever ISL win in Shillong.

Dominance on Display

East Bengal FC had limited opportunities in the opening half but came close in the 22nd minute when Cleiton Silva's curling free-kick narrowly missed the target. However, NorthEast United FC steadily gained control, pressing forward with precision. Their first real threat came in the 32nd minute when Alaaeddine Ajaraie lofted a cross for Nestor Albiach, whose header was kept out by East Bengal FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 59th minute when Ajaraie cleverly back-heeled a pass to an overlapping Tondonba Singh, who whipped in a sharp cross to Nestor. The Spanish forward calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, giving NorthEast United FC a well-earned lead.

The Highlanders doubled their advantage just seven minutes later. A well-curved corner kick from Guillermo Fernandez found Macarton Nickson, whose initial shot was parried away by Debjit, only for Ajaraie to pounce on the rebound and fire it into the bottom left corner.

Ajaraie continued his stellar performance, weaving through East Bengal’s defensive third with ease. In the 79th minute, he won and converted a penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-0. The visitors’ woes compounded when Tanmay Das received a red card in the 84th minute, reducing them to 10 men.

The Highlanders capitalized on their numerical advantage, maintaining relentless attacking pressure. Their persistence paid off in the 86th minute when Mohammed Ali Bemammer latched onto a loose ball in the box and clinically slotted it into the bottom right corner, sealing a dominant 4-0 win.

Key Performer: Alaaeddine Ajaraie

The Moroccan forward was instrumental in NorthEast United FC’s triumph, contributing two goals, four key passes, and four crosses while completing 17 of his 21 attempted passes. His creativity and clinical finishing ensured that the Highlanders ended their league phase on a high note.

What’s Next?

With this win, NorthEast United FC now shift their focus to the playoffs, carrying momentum and confidence into the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC’s campaign concludes with a disappointing result, marking the end of their ISL 2024-25 journey.