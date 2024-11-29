ISL: Highlanders Looks to Extend Hot Streak Against East Bengal FC

In a highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 encounter, NorthEast United FC will look to build on their impressive form as they take on East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata this Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

The Highlanders, currently sitting third in the table with 15 points from nine games, are brimming with confidence after a series of solid performances. A win would not only extend their unbeaten streak but also bring them closer to the top spot, currently held by Bengaluru FC with 20 points.

The Highlanders have been a formidable force this season, scoring 21 goals and conceding just 15. Their attacking prowess has been on full display, as they lead the league in goals despite averaging just 41% possession across their matches. Their ability to capitalize on counterattacks and exploit the opposition’s weaknesses has been a key factor in their success. NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last four matches, with three wins and one draw, and a victory on Friday would make it their longest-ever unbeaten sequence since going 11 matches without a loss from January-March 2021.

Coach Juan Pedro Benali is keen to maintain the fine balance between attack and defense, knowing the importance of staying compact while being clinical when opportunities arise. "Each game is a different story. We need to create big chances and make it difficult for the opposition to do the same. Scoring is crucial, and we are confident in our ability to do so," he said ahead of the fixture.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC have been struggling this season and are in urgent need of a turnaround. However, their recent goalless draw in the Kolkata Derby against Mohammedan SC marked a step in the right direction. The Red & Gold Brigade will be hoping to build on that result and claim their first win of the season against a formidable NorthEast United side.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon acknowledged the attacking power of the Highlanders but is determined to capitalize on his team’s home advantage. "NorthEast United FC won’t come here to neutralize our attack; they’ll try to score more goals themselves. We are ready to play our best game and aim for a win," Bruzon said.

For East Bengal, Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva has been their standout performer with five goals and an assist this season. Silva has a strong record against NorthEast United FC, with seven goals to his name against the Highlanders. If he scores on Friday, he will equal Liston Colaco’s record for the most goals scored against NorthEast United FC.

Meanwhile, Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been a revelation for NorthEast United FC, particularly from long range. The midfielder has scored four goals from outside the box, showcasing his lethal finishing ability. Ajaraie’s attacking threat, combined with his versatile gameplay, has been crucial to the Highlanders' success.

East Bengal FC’s Provat Lakra, known for his defensive prowess, has averaged 2.3 tackles per game this season and will play a key role in neutralizing NorthEast United’s attacking threats.

Historically, NorthEast United FC have had the upper hand against East Bengal FC, winning four of the eight encounters between the sides. East Bengal have won twice, while two matches ended in draws. The Red & Gold Brigade will be eager to avenge their 3-2 loss to NorthEast United FC in their last meeting on February 10, 2024.

With both teams desperate for points – NorthEast United FC to keep their title challenge alive and East Bengal to kickstart their campaign – this promises to be a thrilling encounter. The Highlanders will be hoping to continue their fine form and extend their unbeaten run, while East Bengal will look to use their home advantage to pick up their first victory of the season.

As the game approaches, all eyes will be on NorthEast United FC, who are showing no signs of slowing down and have the momentum to make a serious push for the top spot in the ISL 2024-25 season.