Asian Games 2023 Medal Update: India Ascends to Fifth Place with 11 Medals

Notably, on the preceding day of competition, Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav added to India's rowing medal tally with a bronze medal finish in the Men's Pair Final. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh further contributed to India's medal haul by clinching a silver medal. The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey kicked off India's medal journey by securing a silver medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle team event.

India's ambitious goal for the Asian Games 2023 is to surpass its previous edition's record of 70 medals. The nation has fielded a formidable contingent of 655 athletes for the event, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grand opening ceremony of the event took place on Saturday, September 23. India was proudly represented by men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who served as the nation's flag-bearers. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, India secured the eighth position in the medals tally with an impressive haul of 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals. China dominated the standings with a total of 289 medals, including 132 gold, followed by Japan with 205 medals and South Korea with 177.

As the Asian Games 2023 unfolds, world champion Neeraj Chopra, Indian men's and women's cricket and hockey teams, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and Mirabai Chanu stand as prominent contenders for podium finishes in this prestigious sporting extravaganza.