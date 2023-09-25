Asian Games 2023 Medal Update: India Ascends to Fifth Place with 11 Medals

Asian Games 2023 Medal Update: In the ongoing Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, India made significant strides, securing a total of 11 medals, which propelled the nation to the fifth position in the overall standings. The Indian contingent's medal tally now includes two gold, three silver, and six bronze medals, following an impressive performance on the second day of the event.
The standout moment came when the Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by claiming the inaugural gold medal. In a thrilling final match against Sri Lanka, the Indian team emerged victorious, triumphing by five wickets. This momentous victory brought India its first gold medal of the competition. In addition to this golden achievement, Indian shooting athletes had an exceptional day, contributing significantly to India's medal haul.
India's men's 10m air rifle team, composed of Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Panwar, clinched the coveted gold medal. Notably, their performance set a new world record with a remarkable score of 1893.7, securing their place at the top of the podium.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar added to India's shooting success by securing a bronze medal in the individual men's 10m air rifle final.
India's Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhinwala, and Vijayveer Singh contributed to the medal tally with a bronze in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.
India's men's rowing final four team secured a respectable third-place finish with a time of 6:10.81. Uzbekistan and China claimed the first and second positions, respectively.
In the rowing men's quadruple sculls final, the Indian team consisting of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh displayed their prowess and earned a well-deserved bronze medal.
Notably, on the preceding day of competition, Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav added to India's rowing medal tally with a bronze medal finish in the Men's Pair Final. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh further contributed to India's medal haul by clinching a silver medal. The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey kicked off India's medal journey by securing a silver medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle team event.
India's ambitious goal for the Asian Games 2023 is to surpass its previous edition's record of 70 medals. The nation has fielded a formidable contingent of 655 athletes for the event, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grand opening ceremony of the event took place on Saturday, September 23. India was proudly represented by men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who served as the nation's flag-bearers. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, India secured the eighth position in the medals tally with an impressive haul of 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals. China dominated the standings with a total of 289 medals, including 132 gold, followed by Japan with 205 medals and South Korea with 177.
As the Asian Games 2023 unfolds, world champion Neeraj Chopra, Indian men's and women's cricket and hockey teams, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and Mirabai Chanu stand as prominent contenders for podium finishes in this prestigious sporting extravaganza.