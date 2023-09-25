India won historic gold in cricket and shooting and bronze in rowing at Asian Games 2023

Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, showcased India's remarkable achievements across various sporting disciplines. The Indian contingent made headlines with their outstanding performances, including a historic gold medal in cricket and shooting, as well as two bronze medals in rowing.

In an exhilarating turn of events, the Indian shooting team, composed of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, not only secured a gold medal but also set a new world record in the men's 10m air rifle team event. Their exceptional total score of 1893.7 points marked a significant milestone. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's exceptional skills also earned him a bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle individual final, while Rudrankkash secured a commendable fourth position.

India's rowing team displayed their prowess by clinching a bronze medal in the men's four rowing final with a remarkable time of 6:10:81. Balraj Panwar came agonizingly close to claiming a podium finish, finishing in fourth place in the men's singles sculls final. The rowing achievements continued as India secured another bronze medal in the men's quadruple sculls final, trailing behind China and Uzbekistan.

Over in the swimming arena, Srihari Nataraj demonstrated his mettle by securing a spot in the men's 50m backstroke final after finishing sixth in the heats. In tennis, India had a mixed day as Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna faced an unexpected defeat in the men's doubles second round, succumbing to Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin and Khumoyun Sultanov. However, Ankita Raina delivered a shining performance in the women's singles second round, securing victory against Uzbek opponent Sabrina Olimjonova.

The 3x3 basketball event witnessed India's thrilling victory against Japan with a final score of 20-16, capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts. Looking ahead, the Indian women's cricket team is determined to secure gold as they compete against Sri Lanka in the final match. Additionally, the boxing ring awaits the talent of Arundhati Choudhary, Deepak Bhoria, and Nishant Dev, who are set to showcase their skills and compete for glory.