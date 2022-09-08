Assam Bag 8 Medals in Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 in Kerala

Assam Junior Wushu Team bagged eight medals at the 21st Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 held in Kerala.

The Wushu Association of India organised the Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 in Kerala from September 1-6 and players from various states including Assam participated.

Assam bagged one gold medal, two silver medals, and five bronze medals in the Chanda and Taolu events of the competition.

Homraj Lama bagged a gold medal in the 65kg Boy’s Chanda category while Manish Chetri won silver medal in Taolu event along with Elena Rabha in Girl’s 52kg Chanda category.