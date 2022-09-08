Sports

Assam Bag 8 Medals in Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 in Kerala

Assam bagged one gold medal, two silver medals, and five bronze medals in the Chanda and Taolu events of the competition.
Assam Junior Wushu Team bagged eight medals at the 21st Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 held in Kerala.

The Wushu Association of India organised the Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 in Kerala from September 1-6 and players from various states including Assam participated.

Assam bagged one gold medal, two silver medals, and five bronze medals in the Chanda and Taolu events of the competition.

Homraj Lama bagged a gold medal in the 65kg Boy’s Chanda category while Manish Chetri won silver medal in Taolu event along with Elena Rabha in Girl’s 52kg Chanda category.

Meanwhile, bronze medals were bagged by Atash Dutta in 45kg Boy’s Chanda category, Sovereign D Pator in 48kg, Anubhav Bora in 60kg, Navajit Pegu in 56kg, and Arohan Bora in Taolu.

The medal winners were congratulated by Assam Wushu Association President Murlidhar Chowdhury, Secretary Ranjit Boro, and all the office bearers.

